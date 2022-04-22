Chaudhry Salik likely to take oath as minister today

ISLAMABAD: The PMLQ parliamentarian, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, is likely to take oath as a federal minister on Friday. Chaudhry Salik Hussain is the son of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, President of PMLQ, an allied party of the Imran Khan government. The sources said that ex-president Asif Ali Zardari, a day earlier, met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain to seek his consent for inclusion of his son in the federal cabinet.