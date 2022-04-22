Indian obduracy hindering resolution of IIOJ&K dispute: Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said India’s traditional intransigence is the stumbling block in the way of resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said this while talking to a US delegation led by Congresswoman Ilhan Abdullah Omar who called on him here on Thursday. Timothy Mynett, Nicholas Lampson and Tahir Javed were present in the meeting. The US congresswoman, who is a strong proponent of human rights, said she has voiced her concerns over human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and would take up the issue with the US Congress as well as the Biden administration. “We are deeply worried about India’s August 5, 2019 action”, she said.

Chaudhry thanked the US delegates for their visit and hailed Omar for taking a strong stance on human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in IIOJ&K. “The manner in which you have condemned human rights violations in IIOJ&K by Indian forces is a source of strength to us,” he said. Referring to the unresolved Kashmir dispute, Chaudhry told the visiting delegation that Indian stubbornness is one of the major hurdles for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. “Owing to India’s intransigence, no progress whatsoever has been made on the issue since 1947,” he said, adding that instead of resolving the dispute peacefully, India deployed over 900,000 troops in the disputed territory. Indian troops have been involved in systematic genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that to change the region’s demography, India has issued fake Kashmiri domiciles to 4.2 million Hindus. Under the given circumstances, there is a dire need that the international community, especially the United States, come forward and help resolve this dispute between the two nuclear powers.

Later, Omar, along with Chaudhry, talked to media at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Muzaffarabad and said her visit to Azad Kashmir has improved her understanding of the Kashmir dispute. She said she would raise the dispute at every forum.