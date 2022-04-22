Wasa recovers Rs700,000 from defaulters

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) during a crackdown against defaulters disconnected 22 water connections, confiscated 11 motors, and recovered Rs700,000 on the spot from defaulters here on Thursday.
Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood directed Director Revenue Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, and Deputy Director Revenue Chaudhry Akmal to start a crackdown against Wasa defaulters in areas of Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Mohanpura.
In the operation against defaulters, 22 water connections were disconnected Rs7 lakh were recovered, 11 motors were confiscated by the government and final notices were issued to 40 defaulters on assurance of submission of bills within a week. The revenue inspectors and staff took part in action against defaulters.
PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an action in the limits of the Township Police Station in Bannu,...
PESHAWAR: Violent attacks have increased in rural areas that fall in the Saddar division of the provincial capital and...
“I feel very passionately that we need to get our things sorted out with India," says top Pakistani industrialist
Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission’s governing body, the Commission has restored the powers of HEC...
LAHORE: Millions of believers are set to observe Aitekaf from Friday evening before Maghrib prayers in thousands of...
LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Chairman Imran Khan has said that the cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum...
Comments