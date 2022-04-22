Wasa recovers Rs700,000 from defaulters

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) during a crackdown against defaulters disconnected 22 water connections, confiscated 11 motors, and recovered Rs700,000 on the spot from defaulters here on Thursday.

Wasa Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood directed Director Revenue Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Revenue Rana Shams-ur-Rehman, and Deputy Director Revenue Chaudhry Akmal to start a crackdown against Wasa defaulters in areas of Commercial Market, Seventh Road, Chandni Chowk, Raja Bazaar, and Mohanpura.

In the operation against defaulters, 22 water connections were disconnected Rs7 lakh were recovered, 11 motors were confiscated by the government and final notices were issued to 40 defaulters on assurance of submission of bills within a week. The revenue inspectors and staff took part in action against defaulters.