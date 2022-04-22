Believers all set to begin Aitekaf today

LAHORE: Millions of believers are set to observe Aitekaf from Friday evening (today) before Maghrib prayers in thousands of mosques across the country. Aitekaf is an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan by remaining confined to a small place in a mosque or in a house (for women). It has been a regular Sunnah (practice of Holy Prophet PBUH) and carries great blessings of Allah Almighty.