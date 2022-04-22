Imran addresses SKMCH fundraising Iftar dinner

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Chairman Imran Khan has said that the cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Pakistan is 10 times cheaper than the same level of treatment abroad.

“As much as SKMCH provides free treatment to poor cancer patients, the paying patients too are getting international standard cancer treatment at the hospital 10 times less than the cost of treatment for similar level of treatment in UK, US and Europe,” he said while addressing the gathering at a second fund-raising Iftar dinner of SKMCH at Expo Centre on Thursday. More than Rs200 million were generated on the occasion. Imran Khan said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a tribute to generosity of Pakistanis making it the only cancer hospital in the world, which is providing treatment to 75pc patients free-of-cost.