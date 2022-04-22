International conspiracy produced Shehbaz-led govt: PTI leaders

LAHORE: A number of leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allies Thursday claimed that the new government of opposition parties was formed as a result of an international conspiracy, hatched against party chairman and former premier Imran Khan and his government.

While speaking at the PTI’s charged jalsa at Minar-e-Pakistan grounds, former federal minister Hammad Azhar said that the puppet government was telling fake stories about an empty exchequer. He said the PTI would send the thieves belonging to the ruling alliance back to jails soon.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi warned the party supporters of a conspiracy being hatched in Islamabad to ban the PTI by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the foreign funding case. He asked why only the PTI was being held accountable for foreign funding and why the PMLN and the PPP were not being asked about their foreign funding.

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Imran Khan was removed through an international conspiracy as he was being worshipped all over the world including the US, the UK, France, and other European countries where demonstrations were held on his removal.

PTI’s Mian Aslam Iqbal thanked people of Lahore for participating in the jalsa. “Today you have proved again that Lahore is the fort of Imran Khan,” he said adding Shehbaz Sharif, Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman were Mir Jafars of Pakistan.

Former federal minister Murad Saeed said the PTI would fight for national honour and would never compromise on national sovereignty.PTI leader Faisal Javed chanted slogans “imported government not acceptable” from the stage and said that obstacles were being set on the jalsa site routes. He claimed that the government had shut internet service in and around the venue.

Addressing the gathering, PTI leader Kanwal Shozab said that mothers and sisters had participated in the Pakistan Movement in 1947. “Today, mothers and sisters are participating in the real freedom movement to save Pakistan,” she said.

PTI’s Zartaj Gul Wazir said that the court was convened on April 3 at midnight only to send Imran Khan packing. “Tell me for who courts are working late at night,” she questioned.The public meeting was attended by a sizeable crowd, which was carrying party flags and banners.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Moonis Elahi said he had always considered Imran Khan as prime minister and would continue to do that forever. He praised the ministers of former Punjab cabinet for foiling a big conspiracy in the Governor’s House.

Former education minister Shafqat Mehmood said the PTI was the only party which exists in the whole country whereas the PMLN, PPP, and other parties were confided to different regions and provinces only.

Former deputy speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said he had ruled in the National Assembly against the Supreme Court orders because he knew that a global conspiracy was being hatched to remove Imran Khan government to destabilise Pakistan.