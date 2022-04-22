CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until today. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday said the supply of flour to the citizens in Karachi at a...
A 35-year-old man was shot dead inside his house in Sohrab Goth on Thursday. The victim’s wife told police that two...
The Sindh High Court has decreed that five contracts of over Rs3.79 billion for the procurement of 258,000 dual desks...
There is no difference between vaccines used to inoculate children at public or private hospitals in the country as...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a...
The computer-based centralised Medical and Dental College Admission Test will be held as per schedule for admissions...
