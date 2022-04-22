 
Friday April 22, 2022
CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

April 22, 2022

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Same As That

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until today. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

