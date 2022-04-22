JI demands PM hold fresh census in Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has demanded from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to hold a fresh census in Karachi.

The fresh census was a due step for the ruling regime in order to correct a mistake committed during the last tenure of the PML-N that led to sheer injustice to Karachi and Karachiites, he said while addressing an Iftar program on Thursday.

The JI leader demanded of the government to complete the Green Line and other projects associated with the mass transit system. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan legalised the flawed census, while the PPP had also failed to deliver to Karachi and Karachiites.

He said that it was a high time the PML-N came forward to compensate the dwellers of the city for their miseries and a sense of deprivation. Highlighting the services of Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan, Rehman said the party had a genuinely honest and capable leadership to serve Karachi.