Computer-based MDCAT to be held centrally unless law is changed: PMC

The computer-based centralised Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) will be held as per schedule for admissions in the public and private medical colleges all over the country unless the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Act 2020 is changed or repealed by the parliament, officials said on Thursday.

Advising students aspiring to get admissions in public and private medical colleges to keep preparing for computer-based MDCAT, which are likely to be held in September this year, PMC officials said students should not pay heed to rumours on social media and always look for the PMC’s authentic announcements on its website.

“Holding the centralised computer-based Medical and Dental College Admission Test is a legal requirement as per the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020. Rumours are being spread on social media that from now onwards, provincial universities will hold admission tests for admissions in public and private medical colleges in each province. This is not true and no such decision has been made,” PMC President Arshad Taqi told The News on Thursday.

PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi maintained that due to rumours and misleading posts on the social media, it was feared that students would stop preparing themselves for the MDCAT for admissions to the medical colleges in the country, and added that at the moment, as per the act of parliament, the PMC was authorised to hold the centralised MDCAT all over the country.

“Only parliament can change the Pakistan Medical Commission Act 2020, which authorises the PMC to hold the centralised computer-based MDCAT for admissions,” he added. Responding to a query, Dr Arshad Taqi claimed that some medical colleges had admitted students who had failed to pass the MDCAT 2021 and now these elements were spreading fake news and creating chaos among the students as well as the medical fraternity.

On the other hand, officials in the Sindh health department said they were hopeful that the new government would repeal the PMC Act 2020 as there was no opposition in the parliament and to allow the provincial governments to conduct tests for admissions to the public and private colleges.

“Recently, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Karachi and met Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the provincial chief minister had raised the issue of admissions to public and private medical colleges in Sindh. The PM had assured the CM that he would get this issue sorted out and let the provinces hold the tests for admissions to medical colleges,” an official of the Sindh health department said.