Sharjeel Memon inducted into Sindh cabinet again

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah was removed from his ministerial position on Thursday only a day after he announced that a consignment of over 120 diesel-hybrid buses had started their voyage from two Chinese ports to Karachi.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, who had served as Sindh information minister in the previous PPP’s regime, was again inducted into the provincial cabinet. A provincial minister had to be axed to make room for Memon to rejoin the provincial cabinet, so Shah was shown the door. According to the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the strength of the Sindh cabinet cannot exceed 18.

Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput issued two notifications: one issued to de-notify Shah as the provincial minister and second one to appoint Memon as a new member of the cabinet.

Memon is likely to take the oath of office on Friday at the Sindh Governor House. Acting governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani will administrator the oath. Media reports say that Memon will again be given the portfolio of information.

Shah was axed from the cabinet when he was about to execute the first-ever public bus scheme of the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Karachi. The PPP has been in power since 2008 but has to launch any viable public bus project for Karachi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed two more politicians as his special assistants. The two new aides are Syed Ahmed Raza Shah Jeelani and Riaz Hussain Shah Sheerazi. The chief secretary issued a separate notification to this effect.