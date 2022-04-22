ATC directs IO to produce all accused in Jokhio murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday directed the investigation officer (IO) to produce all the accused who were not in judicial custody, including MNA Jam Abdul Karim, before court in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

The IO told the ATC that he could not execute notice to all the accused who were not in judicial custody and sought time. The court directed the IO to execute notices to all the accused for appearance and adjourned the hearing till April 29.

The court has already directed the IO to bring all the relevant papers of the case so that it may hear arguments on the acceptance of the charge sheet of the case under the anti-terrorism law.

The high court also directed a counsel for the National Commission of Human Rights to argue on the maintainability of the application for becoming an intervenor in the case. A counsel for the complainant and defendants opposed the application, to which the ATC directed the counsel to argue on the maintainability of the application on the next hearing.

The police had earlier submitted the charge sheet before an ATC, excluding the names of 13 accused, including the Pakistan Peoples Party MNA and his brother MPA Jam Awais, from the charge sheet.

Filing the charge sheet before the administrative judge of the ATC, an investigation officer of the case did not include the names of the PPP MNA, his brother MPA and 11 others on the list of the accused who had been sent up for trial.

The IO included the Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the case but named only two accused Haider Ali and Mir Ali as the accused who were sent for trial while one accused Niaz Ali was shown as an absconder.

Others who were not included in the charge sheet were Mohammad Saleem, Dodo Khan, Mohammad Soomar, Abdul Razzak, Jamal Ahmed, Mohammad Miraj, Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Ishaque, Ahmed Khan, Atta Mohammad and Zahid Ali. The IO had filed the charge sheet under the sections 302, 201, 35 and 506 (B) read with the section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Before the case was heard by the ATC, police had on January 26 submitted a charge sheet in the Nazim Jokhio murder case before a Malir judicial magistrate against Awais and four other arrested men and declared his brother Karim and four others as absconders in the case.

The judicial magistrate however refused to accept the charge sheet on February 8 and directed the IO to submit it before an ATC as the case was fit to be triable before the special court for anti-terrorism.

Police investigation said that the motive of Jokhio’s killing was his uploading a video showing his dispute with foreigners who were hunting houbara bustard in his village. Jokhio was reportedly tortured in the Jam House by MNA Karim and later by his brother Awais and his guards Mir Ali and Hyder Ali for uploading the video of foreign hunters.

Jokhio’s tortured body was found at the Jam House said to be owned by Awais in Jam Goth on November 3, 2021. Jokhio’s brother lodged a case against the PPP MPA, his younger brother MNA Karim and others for being involved in the murder of his 27-year-old brother. According to the police, Jokhio was tortured to death for reportedly trying to prevent the lawmakers’ guests from hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district.