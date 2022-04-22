Iraqi courts sentence eight to death

BAGHDAD: Eight people have been sentenced to death in Iraq, half of them over a 2020 car bombing in the city of Ramadi, the judiciary said on Thursday. A criminal court in Anbar, a province in western Iraq, "sentenced four terrorists to death by hanging for setting off a car bomb in Ramadi", the Supreme Judicial Council said. The men who carried out the September 2020 attack that wounded six people had been "working with the terrorist gangs" of the Islamic State group, it said in a statement.
