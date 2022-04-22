 
Friday April 22, 2022
World

Shuttered Singapore news site’s editor jailed

By AFP
April 22, 2022

SINGAPORE: The editor of a shuttered Singaporean news website was on Thursday jailed three weeks for defamation over a letter the portal published alleging corruption among government ministers. It is the latest case to fuel concerns about worsening press freedoms in tightly controlled Singapore.

