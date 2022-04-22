 
close
Friday April 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Six dead in Russian research institute fire

By AFP
April 22, 2022

MOSCOW: A fire at a Russian military research institute in the northwestern city of Tver killed six people on Thursday and injured dozens more, state news agencies reported. Russian TV showed images of thick black smoke rising from inside the yellow four-storey building of the Central Research Institute of the Russian Air and Space Forces. Several of the institute’s employees had to jump out of windows on the upper floors to escape the flames, according to witnesses quoted by broadcasters.

Comments