 
close
Friday April 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

17 killed in jihadist-linked attacks in Nigeria

By AFP
April 22, 2022

KANO, Nigeria: 17 people have been killed in suspected jihadist attacks in northern Nigeria, where a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency has claimed tens of thousands of lives, sources said on Thursday.

Around two dozen fighters dressed in military-like uniform and believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group sneaked on foot into Geidam town in Yobe state late on Wednesday, militia sources said.

Comments