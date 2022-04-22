17 killed in jihadist-linked attacks in Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: 17 people have been killed in suspected jihadist attacks in northern Nigeria, where a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency has claimed tens of thousands of lives, sources said on Thursday.
Around two dozen fighters dressed in military-like uniform and believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group sneaked on foot into Geidam town in Yobe state late on Wednesday, militia sources said.
PARIS: French leader Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Thursday launched a final push for votes in...
KABUL: At least 16 people were killed by bomb blasts in two Afghan cities on Thursday -- including 12 worshippers at a...
BAGHDAD: Eight people have been sentenced to death in Iraq, half of them over a 2020 car bombing in the city of...
SINGAPORE: The editor of a shuttered Singaporean news website was on Thursday jailed three weeks for defamation over a...
MOSCOW: A fire at a Russian military research institute in the northwestern city of Tver killed six people on Thursday...
STOCKHOLM: A majority of Swedes are in favour of joining Nato, a new poll showed on Thursday, as Sweden’s ruling...
Comments