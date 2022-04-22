Boris Johnson faces loyalty test as MPs mull ‘partygate’ probe

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a test of Conservative party loyalty on Thursday as MPs vote on launching a parliamentary probe into whether he misled them over the "partygate" scandal.

Johnson repeatedly denied in the House of Commons that he or his Downing Street staff had breached Covid-19 lockdown laws, after allegations of widespread rule-breaking emerged late last year.

But last week he became the first UK leader to be fined for breaking the law, as police confirmed they had issued dozens of penalty notices to his staff as part of an ongoing investigation. Johnson’s single fine is related to an office gathering for his birthday in June 2020, when Britain was under a pandemic lockdown.

But penalties for other events could follow, and opposition parties are now demanding parliament’s cross-party "privileges committee" investigate Johnson’s statements to the Commons. It has the power to sanction lawmakers if they are found guilty of offences, including suspending them from the Commons.

The main opposition Labour party has urged Conservatives to back its call for the panel to assess whether Johnson’s denials amounted to "contempt of the House", with a vote set for late afternoon on Thursday. In response, the government initially ordered Tory MPs to support an amendment delaying any decision on a probe until the police investigation has ended and a civil service report on the scandal has been published in full.

But in an abrupt U-turn minutes before the Commons began debating the issue, it ditched the amendment and appeared set to allow Conservatives a so-called free vote. The drastic reversal raised questions about the degree of support for the government’s delaying tactics among its own 359 lawmakers, and contrasted with comments earlier Thursday by Johnson himself.