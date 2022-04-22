Desecration of Quran in Sweden condemned

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, terming it a reflection of the malevolent and ghastly face of the Western secularism.
In a statement on Thursday, Shujauddin said the blasphemous incident of desecration of the Holy Quran by the leader of a far-right extremist party of Sweden, Rasmus Paludan, has exposed the West’s claims of being champion of religious freedom and enlightened moderation.
