Friday April 22, 2022
Desecration of Quran in Sweden condemned

By Our Correspondent
April 22, 2022

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, terming it a reflection of the malevolent and ghastly face of the Western secularism.

In a statement on Thursday, Shujauddin said the blasphemous incident of desecration of the Holy Quran by the leader of a far-right extremist party of Sweden, Rasmus Paludan, has exposed the West’s claims of being champion of religious freedom and enlightened moderation.

