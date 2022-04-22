Development Talks Series on agriculture sector starts

LAHORE:The first session of Development Talks Series on agriculture sector was held under the leadership of Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in Planning & Development Board on Thursday.

The objective of the talks was to include the inputs of agriculture and private stakeholders in the ADP Formulation 2022-23 to support the agriculture sector. Top agriculturist, progressive farmers, representatives of national agricultural institutes from all over Punjab and govt representatives participated in the session. Officers from different departments concerned joined the session. From institutional framework to labour asset, infrastructural development and regulatory issues were discussed in the session. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between public and private sector and include feedback before preparing and finalising ADP 2022-23. Chairman P&D Board said that agriculture industry is the booster of national economy. The govt believes inclusive budgeting where stakeholders who would be directly impacted by decisions and allocations are conducted before formulating development plans, policies and budgets.

Danish team visits Wasa: Danish International Development Agency has offered Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) technical and financial help in its ongoing projects. In this regard, a Danish delegation reached Wasa head office and held a meeting with Wasa’s Managing Director Muhammad Tanveer here on Thursday.