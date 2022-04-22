Imran addresses SKMCH fundraising Iftar dinner

LAHORE:Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust Chairman Imran Khan has said that the cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Pakistan is 10 times cheaper than the same level of treatment abroad.
“As much as SKMCH provides free treatment to poor cancer patients, the paying patients too are getting international standard cancer treatment at the hospital 10 times less than the cost of treatment for similar level of treatment in UK, US and Europe,” he said while addressing the gathering at a second fund-raising Iftar dinner of SKMCH at Expo Centre on Thursday. More than Rs200 million were generated on the occasion.
Imran Khan said that Shaukat Khanum Hospital is a tribute to generosity of Pakistanis making it the only cancer hospital in the world, which is providing treatment to 75pc patients free-of-cost.PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Shahbaz Gill and other politicians Sheikh Rasheed, Humayun Akhtar Khan, Dr Faisal Sultan and others were also present.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, terming it...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council will observe Youm-e-Khudi...
LAHORE:The first session of Development Talks Series on agriculture sector was held under the leadership of Chairman...
LAHORE:The Higher Education Department Punjab has started continuous professional training of college teachers and...
LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said emergency operation centres have been...
LAHORE:A man was arrested for attempting to rape his 11-year-old step-daughter in the Ghaziabad area on Thursday.The...
Comments