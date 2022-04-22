Rain likely

LAHORE:Hot weather with cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 39.5°C and minimum was 25.7°C.