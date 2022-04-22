Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA): Over 4,000 cops to be deployed for security

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman on Thursday visited the route of main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali and reviewed the security and municipal arrangements.

Commissioner Lahore was briefed on the arrangements for the main procession of Hazrat Ali’s Martyrdom Day. It was informed in the briefing that along with the cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority, additional cameras would also be installed and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of main procession. It was further briefed that the route of the main procession would be exempted from load shedding. Additional generators would also be available. Commissioner Lahore directed all departments to pay final visits to the routes under the headship of DC Lahore.