Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (RA): Over 4,000 cops to be deployed for security

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt (retd) M Usman on Thursday visited the route of main procession of Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali and reviewed the security and municipal arrangements.
Commissioner Lahore was briefed on the arrangements for the main procession of Hazrat Ali’s Martyrdom Day. It was informed in the briefing that along with the cameras of Punjab Safe City Authority, additional cameras would also be installed and more than 4,000 police officers and personnel would perform duties for the security of main procession. It was further briefed that the route of the main procession would be exempted from load shedding. Additional generators would also be available. Commissioner Lahore directed all departments to pay final visits to the routes under the headship of DC Lahore.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, terming it...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab in collaboration with Alhamra Arts Council will observe Youm-e-Khudi...
LAHORE:The first session of Development Talks Series on agriculture sector was held under the leadership of Chairman...
LAHORE:The Higher Education Department Punjab has started continuous professional training of college teachers and...
LAHORE:Senior member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar has said emergency operation centres have been...
LAHORE:A man was arrested for attempting to rape his 11-year-old step-daughter in the Ghaziabad area on Thursday.The...
Comments