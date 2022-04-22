Believers all set to begin Itikaf today

LAHORE:Millions of believers are set to observe Itikaf from Friday evening (today) before Maghrib prayers in thousands of mosques across the country.

Itikaf is an intensive worship observed during the last 10 days of Ramazan by remaining confined to a small place in a mosque or in a house (for women). It has been a regular Sunnah (practice of Holy Prophet PBUH) and carries great blessings of Allah Almighty. Believers end Itikaf after sighting Eidul Fitr moon. The worshippers observing Itikaf spend their time reading Holy Quran, Nawafil and praying Almighty for showering His blessings on human beings in general and Muslims in particular.

Talking to The News, a worshipper said he intended to offer special prayers for the security and solidarity of Pakistani nation and for resolution of all the crises facing its citizens including load shedding, price hike, lawlessness, drought etc.

Under the directives of the district administration, special security measures have been taken to ensure safety of the believers in view of the prevailing law and order situation. Majority of the mosques had collected copies of identity cards and other particulars from the worshippers before allocating them places in mosques.

Large city mosques usually become the centre of Itikaf where hundreds of worshippers gather for this religious duty. These including the traditional large mosques like Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar masjid, Muslim masjid, Shadman masjid, Minhaj-ul-Quran masjid Baghdad Town, Sunehri Masjid Lohari, Masjid Shuhada Mall Road, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, etc.

The largest gathering of Itikaf observing believers will be at Itikaf city under Minhaj-ulQuran at Baghdad Town where women will also be included among them. Besides, Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar masjid and Ibrahim masjid are the places where thousands of worshippers will perform this worship.

security: Punjab IGP Sardar Ali Khan has issued orders for protection of citizens observing Itikaf in all districts of the province and making security arrangements for mosques, Imambargahs and public places more effective in last ten days of Ramazan.

The IG directed the supervisory officers to formulate a special plan for the security of the citizens observing Itikaf at mosques and other places and use all available resources in security arrangements. He directed that the data of all the citizens sitting in Itikaf in public places should be checked while close coordination should be maintained with the mosque administration for identification of miscreants and security of the devotees.