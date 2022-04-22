PTI public meeting: Participants complain against blocking of roads

LAHORE:The city administration closed two main roads near Greater Iqbal Park on Thursday after noon, one from Data Darbar and the other leading to Badamibagh by parking huge containers, which created hurdle in traffic flow and problems for people to reach the PTI rally.

Only surrounding streets were kept open from where the rally participants reached the public meeting, while those coming in vehicles after 4:30pm had to park their vehicles away from the venue and then reach there by foot. Countless people carrying PTI’s flags reached the rally. They complained that containers were installed around the meeting place which caused difficulties for people to reach the rally venue.

Zawar Khan, a PTI worker, said he had reached here by foot after walking 20 minutes. Due to installation of containers, he and his friends had to park their cars far away, he said.

According to him, many people wanted to join the gathering of Imran Khan but due to hurdles, they could not reach which was against the democratic norms. People should have allowed to reach the gathering place so that they could use their democratic rights, he said.

The Punjab government had taken steps to prevent any mishaps during the rally. The government had suspend the Metro Bus service temporarily and Orange Line Train service before the PTI power show.

The metro and orange line services were suspended at 4 o’clock. Internet had also been suspended partially in Lahore and other cities of Punjab due to some technical problem. Deputy Commissioner Lahore wrote a letter to PTI leadership regarding the security threats ahead of the rally. Amid security threats, Imran Khan was advised to address the public rally via video link, but Imran Khan and other leaders ignored the advice.