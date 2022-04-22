Railways to be put on track with timely arrival of trains: Saad

LAHORE:After taking charge of Ministry of Railways, Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique visited Railway Headquarters here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Railways Zafar Zaman Ranjha received the minister. Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique presided over various meetings at the headquarters in which he was briefed on current state of the railways.

The minister directed the railway officials to ensure safe travel for the passengers and timely arrival of trains. Presiding over a meeting on railway projects, he said that the development work would start from where it had stopped in 2018.

All the projects that can benefit people will be completed, the minister said and told the officers, “In our time no recommendation will be made to you and no political pressure will be put on you, so work with freedom keeping in view the merit.”

Khawaja Saad Rafique said, “Now we have to start the railway and increase its speed, for this we have to work on war footing, then the institution will be restored.” The minister said that for the convenience of people, travel fares should be reduced during Eid days. Presiding over a meeting on locomotives, he said, “The economic situation of the country is critical so the parts that can be made in our workshops should not be imported. No compromise should be made on quality and quality service should be improved on priority.”

On this occasion, the minister was briefed on rehabilitation of Harnai, Sibi station. Ashfaq Khan appointed Railways Ministry’s director: Muhammad Ashfaq Khan has been appointed as the director for the Minister of Railways. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways, the appointment has been made in the light of a letter issued by the National Assembly Secretariat. Muhammad Ashfaq Khan has previously held key positions in the National Assembly and the Ministry of Railways.