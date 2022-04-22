Rashakai zone linked to boost in economic activities

SWABI: Prof Dr Muhammad Ali Saeed, rector The Millennium University College (TMUC), Islamabad, has said that economic and trade activities have gained momentum in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the launching of Rashakai Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said this in a meeting with Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology Rector Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid here on Thursday.

The event was also attended by faculty members, deans, directors, students and other officials.

Prof Ali Saeed was discussed different disciplines of engineering and management sciences taught in GIK Institute, digitalisation process of the Institute, smart classes, courses offered to the students, student activities, interdisciplinary project, faculty training, management school, budget allocation, computer laboratories, co-curricular activities, sports facilities, workload of the faculty, students-teacher ratio, future trends in field of education and various initiatives to impart contemporary knowledge to the youngsters.

After visiting the faculties and meeting with academic staff and students, Prof Saeed said that GIK Institute is a prestigious institution, adding: “The workload of the faculty in GIK Institute is reasonable. An excellent faculty and environment are the key to imparting quality education to the youngsters.”

Prof Khalid said that the demands of the faculty and students are always given priority by the institution while digitalisation of GIK Institute is also underway.