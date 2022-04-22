Organisers say jirga highlighted peace importance

PESHAWAR: The recently held FATA Qaumi Jirga has highlighted the importance of peace in tribal districts, said organisers on Thursday.

The elders from various tribes and areas had addressed the members of Qaumi Jirga, organized at the Peshawar Press Club.

They had extended cooperation to end the existing deadlock in the negotiation and for the restoration of peace.

The tribal elders — Malik Zardad Khan, Malik Khudadad Khan, Malik Bismillah Khan Afridi, Sher Mohammad Bajauri, Jaffar Adamkhel, Malik Shakeel Orakzai, Rahat Afridi, Brig (retired) Syed Zubair Mohmand and others had addressed the Jirga convened under the banner of “Fata Aman Ghwari.”

The elders of FATA Qaumi Jirga had asked the government of Afghanistan to take serious and practical steps for the restoration of peace in former tribal areas and hold negotiations with the government of Pakistan with the Taliban.

The elders had underlined the importance of holding jirga in the existing sensitive situation, saying the solution to every problem could be found through jirga and it was the need of the hour to hold Amn Jirga for the better future of peace in former tribal areas.

The tribal elders expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic and violent incidents in Afghanistan and the martyrdom of the tribal people and security forces.

The Jirga participants had also called on both sides to refrain from hostilities and cooperate with Jirga for successful negotiation and restoration of peace.

They had announced to hold tribal Jirga in the tribal integrated district with the cooperation of FATA Peace Jirga and expressed the hope to restore peace.