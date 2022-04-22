Four alleged terrorists killed in Bannu

PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an action in the limits of the Township Police Station in Bannu, officials said on Thursday.
An official said the Counter-Terrorism Department along with the local police were conducting an intelligence-based operation in Bannu when the terrorists opened fire on the cops, prompting the cops to retaliate.
He added that four top terrorists, including commander Noor Mohammad, carrying a head money of Rs1.5 million, were killed while others managed to escape. The other three killed were identified as Ziaur Rehman, Shah Fayaz and Saud Rehman of local chapters of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan.
The officials said ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the spot. Officials said that a search operation was underway in the area to arrest the escaped accomplices of the slain men.
