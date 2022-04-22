Centre to resume work on mega projects in Mansehra, says MNA

MANSEHRA: Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Mohammad Sajjad on Thursday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would address a public gathering in the district just after the Eidul Fitr and announce the resumption of work on the mega development projects, which were scrapped by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“The prime minister will visit the district after the Eid to address a public gathering. He will announce resumption of work on the mega development projects,” he told reporters here.

Sajjad, who is the elder brother of Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, said that though there was a coalition government in the country, fresh projects of public welfare would also be announced.

The lawmaker said that the PTI government had scrapped the airport project in Mansehra despite the PMLN government had released an amount of Rs300 million for the land acquisition in 2017.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan has put security on alert before and after the Eidul Fitr.

“The police personnel should be deployed at bazaars and sensitive places to avert any untoward situation during the rest of Ramazan and on the Eidul Fitr,” he told a meeting attended by the deputy superintendents of police, SHOs and investigation officers here.