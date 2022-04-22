Housing minister visits FGEHA

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Maulana Abdul Wassay, along with Federal Secretary for Housing and Works, Dr. Imran Zaib, visited the office of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) here on Thursday.

The Minister visited sections of the FGEHA and was introduced to the staff. This was followed by a detailed briefing on the present and future housing projects of the FGEHA by the Director General, FGEHA. In the briefing session besides the achievements, issues and challenges being faced by the FGEHA were also highlighted i.e. hampering the timely completion of housing projects.

Further, the director general suggested suitable solutions for resolving these issues. The minister for Housing and Works assured his support for resolving these issues and also issued orders in this regard. The minister showed his great satisfaction over the performance of FGEHA and appreciated the achievements in the field of housing.

He reflected that FGEHA is very much determined in providing housing facilities to the government employees.