Friday April 22, 2022
Wimbledon ban illogical’, says Russia’s Rublev

By AFP
April 22, 2022

BELGRADE: World number eight Andrey Rublev blasted Wimbledon´s ban on Russian and Belarusian players as "complete discrimination" on Thursday and suggested organisers should instead donate tournament prize money to the victims of the conflict.

