Iqra University North win Ramazan cricket trophy

KARACHI: Iqra University (IU) North won the Iqra University Ramazan Cricket Tournament 2022 by defeating IU Rebellions in a convincing fashion.

Iqra University EDC Campus organised a 2-day event at the main campus on April 19 and 20 with 12 teams participating.

Batting first, IU North set a target of 100 runs in 6 overs. In reply, IU Rebellions lost early wickets and only managed to score 56 runs.

Pakistan international cricketer Danish Aziz presented the trophies and the cash prizes to the finalists. He appreciated the efforts of the Iqra University in organising the event.