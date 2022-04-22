Hamza into pre-quarterfinals of Atlanta Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising junior Hamza Khan moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 Life Time Atlanta Open in the United States on Thursday.
Hamza defeated unseeded Aaron Luque from the US 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the first round.
He will now face second seed Christopher Gordon of the US in the second round.
However, Karamatullah Khan lost to Miled Zarazúa from Mexico 6-11, 7-11, 9-11 and Karim Elbarbary from Egypt thrashed Ibrahim Noorani 11-2, 11-7, 11-5 in the first round.
