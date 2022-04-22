Irfan, Afsar guide IMI Omar to victory over Total Energy

KARACHI: Explosive half centuries from Irfan Mushtaq and Afsar Nawaz guided IMI Omar to a resounding seven-wicket victory over Total Energy in their Group A encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Opener Irfan whacked six sixes and four fours in his exhilarating 26-ball 62, while Afsar, adjudged Man of the Match, remained undefeated on 78 off 54 balls with two sixes and eight fours which enabled IMI Omar to reach the stiff target of 184 with 10 balls to spare. Farrukh Rizvi was the other not out batsman, scoring a fluent 28 off 16 balls containing three huge sixes.

Earlier, batting first, Total Energy amassed 183 for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs with opener Arshad Azeem (66 off 47 balls) being their top scorer. The bowling honours were shared between Hayat Khan, Javed Mansoor and Hazrat Amin, who picked a couple of wickets each.