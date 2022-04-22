PCB appoints consultant for drop in pitches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rejected reports of shelving the plan of drop-in pitches and stated that it has appointed an Australian consultant as a part of the plan.

Pakistan Cricket Board has shared the details of the drop-in pitches plan and claimed that all plans are on track.

“PCB reiterated and re-emphasised that all plans were on track and the board had already submitted an order for the Australian clay, which is expected to arrive in Pakistan next month,” the statement read. “The PCB said Damian Hogg, the head curator at the Adelaide Oval, has been appointed as a consultant to materialise the idea of drop-in pitches.

Hogg is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan next month to share his expertise with the local curators, which will expedite the implementation,” the statement added.

Earlier there were reports that the PCB has shelved the idea of the installation of drop-in pitches and has instead decided to appoint a consultant to assess if Australian-made pitches will be suitable for Pakistani conditions.