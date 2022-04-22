Sports issues to be resolved, promises Shehla

KARACHI: Sindh minister and PPP leader Shehla Raza has said that the new government knew the problems and issues of sports fraternity that emerged during the tenure of PTI-led government and would take remedial measures.

Shehla, who is also the congress member of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and general manager of Sindh women's hockey, told 'The News' that the government

would resolve all sports issues. She said the political and economic situation of the country was very complex. "Thus, right now the preference is being given to those issues," she said.

Shehla said that she would raise the issues of sportsmen and sportswomen at the highest level of her party and promised that the issues of sports community would be resolved as soon as possible.

It has to be mentioned that former PM Imran Khan-led PTI government had made drastic changes in the country’s sports policies and introduced new plans to raise the standard of performance of Pakistani athletes at international level. Kamyab Jawan programme is one of the best sports development programmes of PTI government introduced at university level across the country.

But on the other hand the PTI government abolished departmental teams, which was severely criticised by the sports fraternity. A large number of players lost their jobs in the following disciplines: cricket, hockey, athletics, football, badminton, table tennis, wrestling, weightlifting, bodybuilding, judo, karate, basketball, and squash.

Many matters remain to be decided, including South Asian Games 2023, appointment of new PCB chairman, restoration of departmental sports teams, and Pakistan-India bilateral sports relations.

Players of hockey, athletics, football, badminton, table tennis and other sports have not got their salaries since November last year. A number of contractual players have not had their contracts renewed. Regular employees have either been sent for office duty or compelled to resign.