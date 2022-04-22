PBF to finalise deal with Jordan or Uzbekistan next month

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Thursday said that the federation would seek a final deal with either Jordan or Uzbekistan next month regarding sending of the country’s leading boxers for a few days training ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

“We talked with both these nations during our recent visit to Jordan for the ASBC Congress and now we will finalise our deal with any one country during the International Boxing Association (IBA) Congress in Turkey next month,” PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung told ‘The News’ in an interaction.

The Congress of IBA, formerly known as AIBA, will meet on May 13 and 14 in Istanbul.

“Both Uzbekistan and Jordan are tough countries and sparring in any one of these countries will help our budding pugilists ahead of the Commonwealth Games,” Nasir said.

“The foreign tour will be just ahead of the Birmingham event. It will be for around 20 days,” Nasir was quick to add.

Pakistan’s boxing camp is in progress at Lahore to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Pakistan will field four male boxers and one female boxer in the Commonwealth Games in which Pakistan last earned a medal in 2014 Glasgow edition through Mohammad Waseem, now a leading pro in the world.

Nasir appreciated Army for the way it is helping the PBF in holding its camp at a time when the government is not backing the federation. “We are thankful to Army for its support,” he said.

He said that Army has finalised a deal with a Cuban coach and the PBF will also get benefit of his services. “Yes, Army has finalised a deal with a Cuban coach and we will also get his services,” Nasir said.

The PBF has also finalised the schedule for the Inter-Departmental boxing event. “Yes, it has been made final and now we are going to hold it at Lahore from May 21-24 in which all the affiliated departments and a PBF team will feature,” Nasir said.

“The event will also help us finalise the squad for the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

Asked how inter-departmental event will work when the last date for entry by name for the Commonwealth Games is May 15, Nasir said there is space with them in boxing. “You know in boxing injuries happen and so we have some space,” Nasir said.

“The national camp will remain until April 25 and then after Eid boxers will go to their respective departments. We have also asked provincial associations to pick their top fighters who will also express themselves via PBF outfit platform,” Nasir said.

The PBF official is also considering getting a training space for national fighters at the PT School in Abbottabad.

“The PT School is the best option and we may opt for it in coming days as the centre has also a smart boxing gym and the area is at a high altitude and the weather is also fine during summer. We will think about it,” Nasir said.