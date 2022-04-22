When it was in power, the PTI was a strong supporter of the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis. It was rather bizarre that the party never talked about the factors that compelled a majority of people to leave the country. The biggest problem of Pakistan is the absence of local governments. An LG system allows elected people from an area to carry out basic tasks including garbage disposal, road repairs, etc. In our country, our elected MNAs proudly take pictures of road repair work and upload it on their social media profiles. Why are they so afraid of delegating these jobs? Without powerful local bodies, our country will remain weak and unliveable, resulting in the migration of our talented people.
Humna Naz
Rawalpindi
