Friday April 22, 2022
Education quality

April 22, 2022

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the country’s dismal education sector. There used to be a time when our universities produced well-groomed individuals. Over the years, there has been a significant decline in education quality. Almost every education institution appreciates rote learning and does not pay attention to developing critical thinking skills in students.

Another problem is a shortage of trained teachers. Even though at the university level only competent teachers are hired, this isn’t the case at the school level which is the most crucial stage for a child’s development. Our government has turned a blind eye to this issue. When will the authorities bring the much-needed reforms to the education sector?

Javeria Mehar

Karachi

