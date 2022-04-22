This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the country’s dismal education sector. There used to be a time when our universities produced well-groomed individuals. Over the years, there has been a significant decline in education quality. Almost every education institution appreciates rote learning and does not pay attention to developing critical thinking skills in students.
Another problem is a shortage of trained teachers. Even though at the university level only competent teachers are hired, this isn’t the case at the school level which is the most crucial stage for a child’s development. Our government has turned a blind eye to this issue. When will the authorities bring the much-needed reforms to the education sector?
Javeria Mehar
Karachi
When it was in power, the PTI was a strong supporter of the voting rights of overseas Pakistanis. It was rather...
The closure of 27 power plants due to multiple reasons has resulted in electricity loadshedding in big cities....
Imran Khan had nothing to offer to the people of Pakistan. His government failed to deliver on his promises of...
Bilquis Edhi was known for her compassion and selfless work. She was a mother to thousands of orphans across Pakistan....
Was the no-confidence motion part of a foreign conspiracy to remove the Imran-led government? Absolutely not. The...
This refers to the news report, ‘PML-N leaders mock Imran Khan for meeting US legislator’ . This meeting proved to...
Comments