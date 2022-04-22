 
close
Friday April 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

No electricity

April 22, 2022

The closure of 27 power plants due to multiple reasons has resulted in electricity loadshedding in big cities. Islamabad’s Sector D-17 now witnesses 12-hour-long loadshedding. The relevant authorities need to resolve this issue at the earliest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is also requested to take timely measures for the revival of the closed units.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

Comments