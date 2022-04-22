Dangerous narrative

Imran Khan had nothing to offer to the people of Pakistan. His government failed to deliver on his promises of creating job opportunities and easing the economic miseries of the people. He now knows that he cannot make the same promises to get people to vote for him in elections. So he has built a new narrative of foreign interference without considering how dangerous it is to advance this narrative. No rational observer is ready to buy this argument. Unfortunately, only followers of Imran Khan think that this new slogan is true. This magic spell of Khan needs to be neutralized by bringing the facts to the people through an impartial investigation.

Even if we assume that the foreign conspiracy theory is true, we would like to know the reason for this interference. What made the US feel threatened by Khan’s government? Was he turning Pakistan into an economic giant or was he influencing other countries to go against the US?

Shakeel Ahmad Khan

Rawalpindi