Friday April 22, 2022
A lost gem

April 22, 2022

Bilquis Edhi was known for her compassion and selfless work. She was a mother to thousands of orphans across Pakistan. Her death is a big shock for a majority of Pakistanis. Undoubtedly, Bilquis Edhi’s selfless work for humanity will always be remembered.

Bakhtawar Khaliq

Turbat

