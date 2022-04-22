Noble nurses

Nursing is a noble profession, But it remains marred by several misconceptions in our society. People wrongly believe that nurses just follow the orders written by physicians and do not have formal degrees and that they learn their skills at their workplaces. It is time we removed these misconceptions. It is also important to realize that nursing is a high-ranked profession in the world.

Nurses study biostatics to learn how to collect and analyze patient data including infection rate and the number of patients admitted and discharged per month. This data helps in the policymaking process for the health sector. As nurses spend a lot of time with patients and their family members, they perform the role of a bridge between patients and physician. Our society must recognize nursing as an independent profession separate from medicine.

Misbah Zafar

Karachi