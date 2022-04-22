Govt urged to ensure next GSP+

LAHORE: The readymade garments sector on Thursday asked new government to initiate lobbying for continuity of Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP)-Plus, besides implementing new textile and apparel policy through revival of Pakistan Export Promotion Board (PEPB).

While felicitating newly-elected PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) office-bearers suggested the government to initiate work on lobbying for renewal for GSP status for Pakistan from the European Union (EU) to sustain export growth.

“Though the present status will expire in Dec 2023, but Pakistan can face its destructive effects from next year, as international buyers will start searching for other regional suppliers for placing new orders, leading to export loss of around $3 billion for the country,” PRGMEA regional chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin said.

Its chief coordinator Ijaz Khokhar observed that extension in the EU’s status had played a great role in enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

“The government will have to act immediately to push the EU countries for extension of GSP Plus facility to Pakistan for another 10 years, from Jan 2024 to Dec 2033,” he said, adding, the end of duty-free facility would damage the exports growth volume by at least $3 billion annually.

The association also felicitated Naveed Qamar for being appointed as minister for Commerce and Textile.

Khokhar urged interaction and communication with ambassadors of the EU bloc and other European countries.

He also suggested underlining the need for direct advocacy and lobbying through visits to the EU headquarters in Brussels.