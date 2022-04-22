Gold rises Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs350 per tola on Thursday, pushed by instability of the rupee.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs133,500 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs300 to Rs114,455.

In the international market, however, gold rates dropped by $9 to $1,945 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs5,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai market.