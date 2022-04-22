Musk unveils $46bn financing package to fund Twitter bid

New York: Elon Musk has lined up $46.5 billion in financing for a possible hostile takeover of Twitter and is ‘exploring’ a direct tender offer to shareholders, according to a securities filing released on Thursday.

Musk´s filing pointed to a $13 billion debt facility from a financing consortium led by Morgan Stanley, a separate $12.5 billion margin loan from the same bank, as well as $21 billion in equity commitments from Musk himself.

The Tesla chief is "exploring whether to commence a tender offer... but has not determined whether to do so at this time," the filing said.

The world’s richest man on April 14 launched an unsolicited bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, saying the influential microblogging platform had fallen short of free-speech imperatives.

The following day, Twitter moved to defend itself against the $43 billion takeover effort, announcing a "poison pill" plan that would make it harder for the billionaire to get a controlling stake in the social media company.

Despite Musk´s great wealth, the question of financing had been seen as a potential stumbling block because much of Musk´s holdings are in Tesla shares rather than cash.

Still, analysts expressed skepticism that the Tesla CEO´s latest move would appreciably change the picture, given the poison pill.

The defense established by Twitter kicks in if an investor buys more than 15 percent in shares without the directors´ agreement. Musk holds nine percent.

The manuever makes it harder for a buyer to build too big of a stake without board approval, by triggering an option that allows other investors to buy more of a company´s shares at a discount.

Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush, described Musk´s latest manuever in a tweet as an effort "to put more pressure on Twitter board."

"Poison poll gave the board time to try to find second bidder; now the soap opera takes (the) next step if Musk goes down this path," Ives said.

CFRA Research Angelo Zino said Musk´s effort still faces significant hurdles in light of the Twitter board´s opposition to his proposal and the poison pill mechanism.

"Despite the filing, we don´t believe it puts Musk any closer towards reaching a deal," Zino said.

"We think Musk could look to increase his stake closer to 15 percent to put additional pressure on Twitter, but we think he will ultimately need to have constructive conversations with the board to be successful."

Musk´s efforts have raised hopes about the commercial potential of Twitter, which has struggled to achieve profitable growth despite its influential spot in culture and politics.

But the polarizing Tesla CEO´s campaign also has sparked concern among technology and free-speech experts who point to Musk´s unpredictable statements and history of bullying critics, which contradict his stated aims.

As tempting as access to Musk´s wealth may be, Twitter is not eager to be ruled by a billionaire known for shooting from the hip with little regard for the consequences.

The global one-to-many messaging platform is moving to prevent the Tesla boss from getting his hands on all of Twitter´s outstanding shares, signaling that worries about where he would lead the company outweigh the proffered payoff.

"It´s management, the board, that feels something is wrong," said Endpoint Technologies analyst Roger Kay.

"Musk is essentially an autocrat; his form of libertarianism has a twinge of far right politics to it."

Musk has said he´d like to lift the veil on the algorithm that runs on the platform, even allowing people to look through it and suggest changes.

He advocates a hands-off approach to policing content, a thorny matter particularly in high-profile cases such as that of former US president Donald Trump, who was banned after the assault on the Capitol by his supporters as they sought to overturn the US election result last year.

"Musk says he is going to turn Twitter into a social media platform with no moderation; there have been several of those and they don´t work," said analyst Rob Enderle of Enderle Group.

"The trolls take over, they get too hostile and drive people away from the platform."

Attempts to make "right-wing Twitters" have failed to gain traction, the analyst told AFP, giving examples such as Parler and Trump´s own social network.

Musk has said that he is averse to banning people from Twitter due to misbehavior, prompting many to believe that if he owned the platform he would allow Trump to return.

Despite his free speech talk, Musk´s actions include mocking a Tesla whistleblower, and calling a rescue worker who pointed out flaws in the Tesla chief´s idea to save children from a flooded cave in Thailand several years ago "a pedo guy."

"Musk is not exactly a free speech advocate," Enderle said. "I think he just doesn´t like to be told ´no´."

Business specifics of Musk´s vision for Twitter are lean, noted Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi.

"I don´t think anybody would argue that everything Elon Musk does he does for himself," Milanesi said.

"You hear at Tesla of racism, lack of unions, and the way workers are treated and it doesn´t seem to me that his priorities are in the right place."