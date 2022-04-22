The rule of the rich

LAHORE: Economic policies in all regimes remained almost the same; however, corruption scaled new peaks under regimes that were incompetent or sold-out and eased during those that were relatively better.

A comparatively honest but incompetent regime hurts the economy and common man more than a competent but a shady one. Unfortunately, none of the governments of Pakistan were transparent. The rhetoric of honesty gets exposed immediately after any regime is thrown out of power.

Even after 75 years Pakistan’s economy is still elitist.

Successive governments have pursued a directionless economic course that continues to burden the poor, while the rich are still well-positioned to grab a lion's share even when growth has come to a crawl.

Sustainable growth is only possible if it is inclusive as in some Latin American countries. For instance, in Brazil that focused on reducing inequality and buffering social security to achieve a degree of social stability that is critical to growth, almost all governments increased education and health budgets, but not to much avail.

Inclusiveness doesn’t come by simply allocating more funds as without translating them into better service delivery no difference could be made.

Issues such as land acquisition and compensation are as much a part of the agenda as are better schools and free medicines. The idea is to make people feel they too are stakeholders in the growth. The lower strata of society never get to have a say in decision-making.

It is regrettable the common man still feels left behind after nearly four years of rule of the deposed PTI government. The growth in fact slowed down during their tenure adding to the miseries of poorer segments of the society.

The economic policies basically remained the same as pursued by their predecessors only the incompetence and corruption increased.

The policies of all regimes may be capital-market-friendly but they are definitely not pro-business. The segment of trade that encounters less red tape has an edge over those grilled through the longer length of red tape. Imports flourish because red tape is limited to custom clearance.

Even here the exclusive rights of imports (under invoiced or smuggling) are enjoyed rich and influential.

The local industry suffers because it must pass through a number of bureaucratic hurdles. The longer the length of red tape the higher are the chances. This has effectively denied the level-playing field to all.

Better infrastructure and skill-oriented education should be on top of the list of the imperatives for the new decade. It might sound skeptical, but the matter of fact is that the days of Jugaad or hack, are over. The country simply needs more resources and technology to move ahead.

No economy has ever attained maturity without promotion of competition. Competition ensures access to new technology. This can be likened to the evolution of cellular telephony.

In the 1990's, a cell phone was a luxury, a status symbol that was to be flaunted but used sparingly by the few hundred thousand that owned one.

Now over 160 million own mobile phones and call rates have come down from Rs7 to Rs1.25. The rates of home appliances even after massive depreciation of rupee have not increased so sharply as that of cars where the competition is less.