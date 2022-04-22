Rupee skids to 186.97 versus dollar; more falls seen

KARACHI: The rupee slid another 0.56 percent on Thursday on reports of a major cut in development spending and withdrawal of fuel subsidy to keep the promises made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in return for a $6 billion balance of payments support programme.

The rupee closed at 186.97 to the dollar, 0.56 percent weaker than Wednesday’s close of 185.92 at the interbank market. It has depreciated by 2.42 percent since Monday. The rupee lost 50 paisas to settle at 188 per dollar in the open market.

Dealers said demand for the hard currency from importers and oil companies remained on a higher side.

“The market is worried about the slow progress of IMF review,” said a forex dealer. “It seems like the next tranche might take some time to come in, which could pose risks to the foreign exchange reserves and the currency.”

Miftah Ismail, finance minister said the country will cut expenditures and development funds to revive to resume IMF talks on its seventh review of bail-out package agreed in July 2019. He left for Washington to hold talks with the IMF.

The IMF has put five major demands before the Shehbaz Sharif government, including withdrawal of fuel subsidy and tax amnesty scheme, increase power tariff, taking additional taxation measures and slash expenditures.

If the review is approved, the IMF will release over $900 million and unlock other external funding.

Pakistan also hopes China would roll over $2.4 billion in commercial loans soon and Islamabad was also expecting to get a rollover of safe deposits of $2 billion in May and July 2022.

Islmail said the financing gap would be bridged to the tune of $8 to $9 billion by June 2022 to maintain foreign currency reserves at the existing levels.

Dealers said there were some dollar inflows in the market on Thursday, but the demand was pretty high, which kept the rupee under pressure.

"We have seen some forward bookings as well, while more payments are also scheduled in the next few days," said another dealer. "So the rupee is likely to stay under pressure for now."

With a yawning current account deficit and foreign reserves falling to an alarmingly low levels, Pakistan is in dire need of external finances.

The country’s forex reserves remained almost flat at $17 billion during the week ending on April 16 with those of the State Bank of Pakistan remaining at $10.9 billion. These reserves are adequate for less than two months of import payments.

The government is struggling to finance hefty current account deficit with falling forex reserves.

The current account deficit, a key challenge to the present coalition government, is likely to widen further in coming months weighed by the growing trade gap amid high import bill and volatility in the international oil prices.

Trade deficit widened 71 percent to $35.5 billion in nine months of this fiscal year.

The country’s import of energy products climbed 68 percent year-on-year to $1.86 billion in March. The import of petroleum products including LNG soared 96 percent to $14.8 billion in the nine months of this fiscal year.

The rupee showed signs of stabilising since April 8 after its brutal fall early this month.

The sharp rise in the interest rates and the change of the government helped the rupee recover. However, it gave up the gains it made last week.