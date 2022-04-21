Minister reviews work on Siran canal project

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan visited Siran Right Bank Canal in Mansehra district and reviewed development work there.

Speaking during his visit, Arshad Ayub said that the completion of the Siran Right Bank Canal project would start a new era of progress in the area.

The estimated cost is Rs2 billion and 80 million, says an official statement issued here.

The completion of Siran Right Bank Canal in Mansehra would boost the agriculture sector, which would bring a pleasant change in the lives of people.

The minister said that under the vision of PTI leader Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a record number of development projects were underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On the occasion, Project Director Siran Right Bank Canal Mansehra, XEN and other officials from the Irrigation Department were also present.

During the briefing, the minister was informed about the ongoing work on the project, estimated cost, utility, and importance, and the problems faced.

During the briefing, officials said that the project would be completed in five years and it would discharge 85 cusecs water.

Arshad Ayub Khan directed officials to ensure quality material in construction work as well as its timely completion.