ANF recovers 34kg hashish, arrests smuggler

PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar in collaboration with Frontier Corps (North), recovered 34.750 kilograms of hashish and arrested the accused, said the spokesman on Wednesday.
The Anti-Narcotics Force team arrested accused Abid Ullah resident of district Orakzai near Frontier Corps Khost Torray Khel check post and recovered 34.750kg of hashish from their possession.
The narcotics were in a plastic sack carried by the accused.The recovered narcotics were destined to smuggle from Orakzai to Bara.A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.
