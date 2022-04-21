AJK PM, CS discuss execution of projects

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Secretary (CS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Shakeel Qadir Khan called on AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at PM House here on Wednesday.

The Chief Secretary briefed the PM about the ongoing and new development projects initiated in AJK under the supervision of different departments.

Prime Minister Sardar Ilyas directed the Chief Secretary for further steps to enhance the efficiency of bureaucracy. The Chief Secretary informed the Prime Minister that homework for training workshops to improve the efficiency of the bureaucracy has been completed.

Regarding his 90-day plan in which departments will have to show their output, the PM directed the Chief Secretary to assign tasks to all the departments to get the feasibility of projects within the stipulated timeframe.

“The concerned departments must sit together and complete homework for the next budget”, the PM said, and directed the proper use of development funds announced by the federal government.