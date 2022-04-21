AJK PM, CS discuss execution of projects

MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Secretary (CS) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Shakeel Qadir Khan called on AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan at PM House here on Wednesday.
The Chief Secretary briefed the PM about the ongoing and new development projects initiated in AJK under the supervision of different departments.
Prime Minister Sardar Ilyas directed the Chief Secretary for further steps to enhance the efficiency of bureaucracy. The Chief Secretary informed the Prime Minister that homework for training workshops to improve the efficiency of the bureaucracy has been completed.
Regarding his 90-day plan in which departments will have to show their output, the PM directed the Chief Secretary to assign tasks to all the departments to get the feasibility of projects within the stipulated timeframe.
“The concerned departments must sit together and complete homework for the next budget”, the PM said, and directed the proper use of development funds announced by the federal government.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan visited Siran Right Bank Canal in Mansehra district and...
PESHAWAR: Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan called for electoral reforms as he took oath as acting president of...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar in collaboration with Frontier Corps , recovered 34.750 kilograms of hashish...
KARACHI: In a major development in the case of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s...
KARACHI: Full comedy and entertainment-filled Geo films “Parday main rehnay do” will be released in cinemas on...
LAHORE: Police have finalised security plan and traffic arrangements for PTI public meeting and rally scheduled to be...
Comments